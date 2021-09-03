Leader condoles demise of Maj. Gen. Firouzabadi

Issuing a message, the leader offered his condolences on the demise of Hassan Firouzabadi to his wife and children.

In his message Ayatollah Khamenei praised late Firouzabadi's role in victory of the Islamic Revolution and his services and measures in different sections of the Establishment after victory of the Revolution.

The leader in his message described Firouzabadi's faith, honesty and commitment to religion and revolutionary acts as a great advantage for him, stressing that these prominent characteristics will result in bestowing God's mercy towards him.

Elsewhere in his message, the leader asked mercy and forgiveness for him from God and peace and patience for his family.

Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, a top military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution passed away on Friday in his 70s.

Firouzabadi was an Iranian ophthalmologist, military officer, and member of the Expediency Discernment Council.

He served as the Chief-of-Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces –the most senior military authority in Iran– from 1989 to 2016. After that, he was a senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

PY