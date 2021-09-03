Riyadh claims it thwarted a Yemeni drone strike

Late Thursday, Saudi Arabia claims to have thwarted a Yemeni drone strike.

Issuing a statement, the Saudi coalition claimed that Saudi Air Defense Force has intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone belonging to the Yemeni Ansarullah.

According to the Arabic Russia Today, the drone was fired against Khamis Mushait in the Asir province in southern Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh's claim comes as the Yemeni armed forces have not claimed responsibility for the alleged attack.

RHM/FNA14000611000713