2 killed,19 injured in Yemen rocket attack on Saudi coalition

Three ballistic missiles were fired at Al Anad Air Base in Lahij Governorate, southern Yemen during a morning queue of Saudi coalition troops on Sunday.

According to Crater Sky, at least two military forces were killed and 19 others were injured in the attack, and the wounded were taken to Ibn Khaldun Hospital for treatment.

Local residents reported that the sound of loud explosions has been heard. Some media outlets have also suggested that the attack may have been carried out using a drone.

The attack comes as the United States recently moved part of its forces from Afghanistan to southern Yemen.

Yemen Press Agency reported that some US troops who had left Afghanistan had arrived at Aden Airport in southern Yemen and moved to Lahij Governorate.

The United States also transferred dozens of military vehicles, UAVs and Patriot systems to Al Anad base in July.

