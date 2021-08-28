Purpose of holding Baghdad Summit is to strengthen sovereignty of Iraq: Macron

Addressing the event, the French president said that the main purpose of holding this Summit is to strengthen the sovereignty of Iraq.

Macron hailed Iraqis for bravely fighting the ISIL and said that the upcoming elections will open a new chapter in Iraq.

He added that the European Union will send observers to the October elections.

Meanwhile, Macron said that France has various projects in Iraq.

Iraq opposes its territory be used to threaten other countries: Al-Kadhimi

The summit started in Baghdad with a speech by the Iraqi premier during which he said that his country opposes its territory be used to threaten other countries.

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that hosting such a summit reflects that Baghdad seeks to establish better relations with the world.

Noting that Iraq won against the ISIL terror group, the Iraqi prime minister said that the international community was serious about investing in his country.

Baghdad summit kicks off with regional leaders in attendance

Iraq is hosting a regional conference, bringing Iraqi neighboring countries together to support Iraq ahead of early elections.

The summit which started today will continue until tomorrow with the participation of delegations and leaders from Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey and Egypt, etc.

Representatives from France, the United States, Russia and Japan have also been invited to the summit while Syria was not invited.

Among the leaders, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II are attending the summit, while Iran and Saudi Arabia have sent delegations with their foreign ministers at the head.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Saudi Arabia top diplomat Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud are heading their respective countries.

The French President Emmanuel Macron is also attending the event.

KI