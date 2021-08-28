Leader receives President, Cabinet

In their first meeting after almost all of his proposed ministers were approved by the Parliament, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Cabinet met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday at Imam Khomeini Hussainia.

"I have had a recommendation to all the officials in past periods, I also recommend you to seize the opportunities as time passes quickly," the Leader said during the meeting.

Ayatollah Khamenei also recommended the officials do their best to serve the people.

The Leader also appreciated the surprise visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to the southern province of Khuzestan on Friday, calling it a manifestation of being popular.

He also advised the officials to be in contact with people for solving problems. Meanwhile, Ayatollah Khamenei recommended the officials be honest with people in explaining the existing problems in the country.

This item is being updated...

MNA/