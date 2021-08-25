Voting begins in Parliament on Raeisi's nominated cabinet

As voting is underway at the Iranian parliament to decide on the proposed ministers by President Raeisi, the latest reports say that so far the nominated minister for education ministry Baghgoli has failed to achieve the necessary confidence votes of the lawmakers, while Eissa Zaerpour, the proposed ICT minister, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, the nominated energy minister as well as Mohammad Sajjadi, the nominated sports minister received the necessary votes of confidence from the lawmakers.

This item is being updated

KI/LIVE