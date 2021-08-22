Nasrallah delivering speech on Hezbollah martyr

Nasrallah said at the start of his speech, according to Al-Manar that, "I have known Martyr Abbas Al-Yatama closely, he’s one of Hezbollah founders."
This item is being updated...
KI/ LIVE
TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is delivering a speech on memorial ceremony for Haj Abbas Al-Yatama in Hermel.
Nasrallah said at the start of his speech, according to Al-Manar that, "I have known Martyr Abbas Al-Yatama closely, he’s one of Hezbollah founders."
This item is being updated...
KI/ LIVE
Your Comment