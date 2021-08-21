  1. Politics
Aug 21, 2021, 8:20 AM

2 PMU forces martyred, 7 injured in explosion in N Baghdad

2 PMU forces martyred, 7 injured in explosion in N Baghdad

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – An explosive device exploded on the path of a car belonging to Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Tarmiyah, martyring two forces and wounding seven, Iraqi news sources said.

A security source reported the explosion in the city of Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News that an explosive device had exploded on the path of a vehicle belonging to the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Tarmiyah.

According to the source, five Hashd al-Sha’abi forces were wounded in the blast.

Saberin News also confirmed the explosion and reported that following the explosion, there are clashes on three fronts between Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and ISIL terrorist elements.

Saberin reported that during the attacks, two forces were martyred and seven others wounded.

MNA/FNA14000529000537

News Code 177571
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177571/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News