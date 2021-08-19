'Taliban calls on diplomatic, trade ties with all states'

In a tweet on Thursday, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the group wrote, "We want diplomatic and trade relations with all countries. The Taliban has not spoken about cutting trade ties with any country, and all this is rumor and not true."

After the Taliban took over Kabul and other cities from the former Afghan government forces, they held a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday afternoon.

During the press conference, Zabihullah Mujahid assured all countries and the international community that they will not be threatened by Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also during his phone talks with his Turkish counterpart said that the Taliban's most recent remarks have sent positive signals to the outside world.

A Taliban spokesperson said, at Taliban's first press conference on August 17, that they would ensure the security of embassies in Afghanistan and expressed a willingness to establish sound relations with other countries, Wang noted, expressing his expectation that the commitments will be turned into concrete policies and actions.

