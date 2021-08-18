Over 2200 people evacuated from Kabul

According to a report by Sputnik, over 2,200 people have been evacuated on military flights from Kabul.

Taliban urges Afghan civilians to hand over their weapons

A spokesman for the Taliban said that Afghan civilians must hand over their weapons and ammunition to authorized Taliban members.

Any complaint by civilians against any Taliban member will be investigated, the spokesman also pledged, according to Reuters.

UN refugee agency wants to keep working in Afghanistan

According to Al-Jazeera, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) says it wants to continue working in Afghanistan.

“We want to stay in the country because the people there need help now more than ever,” said Katharina Lumpp, the UNHCR representative in Germany.

“Most of the Afghans who have been displaced in the past few months are currently internally displaced in their own country,” she told the German daily Die Welt. “They now urgently need support and humanitarian aid.”

MAH