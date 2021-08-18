Evacuations from Kabul speed up

According to a report by Sputnik, over 2,200 people have been evacuated on military flights from Kabul.

China set to establish diplomatic ties with Afghanistan

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Beijing will establish new diplomatic relations with Afghanistan after the situation stabilizes.

The Ministry also said China would help Afghanistan after the Taliban establishes control over the country.

Exiled Taliban co-founder returns to Afghanistan

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder and deputy leader of the Taliban, arrives back in Afghanistan, according to reports.

He chose to touch down on Tuesday night in Afghanistan’s second biggest city Kandahar – the Taliban’s spiritual birthplace and capital during their first time in power.

He arrived from Qatar, where he has spent months leading talks with the United States and then Afghan peace negotiators.

Footage released by pro-Taliban media showed crowds gathering around Baradar at the airport, pumping their fists in the air and chanting in celebration.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar

Ghani may be residing in UAE: report

According to some unconfirmed Afghan media reports, Ashraf Ghani and his family have arrived in UAE’s Abu Dhabi.

This is while, earlier reports had named Oman, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan as destinations of Ghani after he fled Afghanistan.

Taliban vows peaceful dialogue with former Afghan officials

A spokesman for the Taliban told Reuters on Wednesday that the movement will engage in peaceful dialogue with former Afghan government officials to ensure they feel secure.

The spokesman also said that the Taliban were ordered not to celebrate the seizure of power, since "victory belongs to Afghanistan."

Taliban urges Afghan civilians to hand over their weapons

A spokesman for the Taliban said that Afghan civilians must hand over their weapons and ammunition to authorized Taliban members.

Any complaint by civilians against any Taliban member will be investigated, the spokesman also pledged, according to Reuters.

UN refugee agency wants to keep working in Afghanistan

According to Al-Jazeera, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) says it wants to continue working in Afghanistan.

“We want to stay in the country because the people there need help now more than ever,” said Katharina Lumpp, the UNHCR representative in Germany.

“Most of the Afghans who have been displaced in the past few months are currently internally displaced in their own country,” she told the German daily Die Welt. “They now urgently need support and humanitarian aid.”

MAH