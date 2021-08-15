Taliban reportedly enters Kabul (+VIDEOS)

The correspondent of the IRIB based in Kabul announced a moment ago that the people of Kabul are anxious and all schools have been closed.

Currently, calls are difficult to make and shops are closed.

According to eyewitnesses, the convoy of Afghan security forces moved to the west of Kabul to be deployed in the western security posts of the city.

There are unconfirmed reports of clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces in the town of Paghman in western Kabul province.

Concerns about the Taliban advancing on Kabul have led to large crowds in front of banks.

Simultaneously with the fall of major cities, citizens in Kabul rushed to the banks to withdraw their money. In parts of Kabul, it has been reported that banks have been closed to customers due to a lack of money.

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Maidan Shahr, the capital of Maidan Wardak province, was under the control of the group.

According to him, some government centers, the central prison and all the facilities in Maidan Shahr have been completely taken over by the Taliban.

Mujahid also said that government forces had fled to Kabul and that a large number of weapons and equipment had been seized by the Taliban.

The Taliban has made significant advances in recent days, including capturing Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second-and third-largest cities.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has captured Mazar-i-Sharif, a large, heavily defended city in northern Afghanistan on Saturday. The Taliban also captured Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan early on Sunday.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/