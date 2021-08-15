Taliban reportedly enters Kabul

The correspondent of the IRIB based in Kabul announced a moment ago that the people of Kabul are anxious and all schools have been closed.

Currently, calls are difficult to make and shops are closed.

According to eyewitnesses, the convoy of Afghan security forces moved to the west of Kabul to be deployed in the western security posts of the city.

There are unconfirmed reports of clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces in the town of Paghman in western Kabul province.

