Taliban enters Kabul, Ghani reportedly leaving (+VIDEOS)

Plane deployed to transfer Ashraf Ghani from Kabul

As Taliban forces enter the city of Kabul, reports indicate that a plane has been deployed to transfer Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Afghan media reported that the speaker of the Afghan parliament and a number of political party leaders had left Kabul for Pakistan.

Taliban says Kabul will not be taken by force

The Taliban have released a statement online saying they have instructed their forces not to cross the gates of Kabul and take the city by force.

Instead, they say, “Negotiations are underway to ensure that the transition process is completed safely and securely, without compromising the lives, property and honor of anyone, and without compromising the lives of Kabulis.”

They also released another statement trying to reassure banks, merchants and other entrepreneurs that their property, money and institutions will not be disturbed by the armed group.

Despite the online assurances, people continue to leave the city streets and try to find ways to head home.

Taliban begin entering Kabul: Interior Ministry

The correspondent of the IRIB based in Kabul announced a moment ago that the people of Kabul are anxious and all schools have been closed.

Currently, calls are difficult to make and shops are closed.

According to eyewitnesses, the convoy of Afghan security forces moved to the west of Kabul to be deployed in the western security posts of the city.

There are unconfirmed reports of clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces in the town of Paghman in western Kabul province.

The Taliban have begun entering the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, the Afghan interior ministry said, Al-Jazeera reported.

A Taliban leader in Doha said the group ordered its fighters to refrain from violence, allow safe passage to anyone seeking to leave and request women to head to protected areas.

US starts evacuating diplomats from embassy in Kabul

CNN reported that the US is expediting its evacuation efforts as the Taliban have begun entering the capital, Kabul, from all sides.

US officials said the embassy will continue to operate “with limited staff” from Kabul International Airport and the US have instructed other embassies in Kabul to operate with limited staff from a suitable location.

Taliban takes provincial capital of Khost

An Afghan official and the Taliban say the militants have seized the provincial capital of Khost, according to Al-Jazeera.

A provincial council member, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the capture to the Associated Press.

It leaves Afghanistan’s central government in control of just Kabul and five other provincial capitals out of the country’s 34.

Pakistan closes Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan

Pakistan has closed the Torkham crossing with Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan side of the border, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said.

People in Kabul rush to banks to withdraw money

Concerns about the Taliban advancing on Kabul have also led to large crowds in front of banks.

Simultaneously with the fall of major cities, citizens in Kabul rushed to the banks to withdraw their money. In parts of Kabul, it has been reported that banks have been closed to customers due to a lack of money.

Maidan Wardak captured by Taliban

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Maidan Shahr, the capital of Maidan Wardak province, was under the control of the group.

According to him, some government centers, the central prison and all the facilities in Maidan Shahr have been completely taken over by the Taliban.

Mujahid also said that government forces had fled to Kabul and that a large number of weapons and equipment had been seized by the Taliban.

The Taliban has made significant advances in recent days, including capturing Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second-and third-largest cities.

Taliban captures Jalalabad, Mazar-i-Sharif

Meanwhile, the Taliban has captured Mazar-i-Sharif, a large, heavily defended city in northern Afghanistan on Saturday. The Taliban also captured Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan early on Sunday.

