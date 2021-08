The ceremony is underway with the presence of Iranian lawmakers as well as guests from over 70 countries.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i will deliver a speech before President Raeisi takes the oath of office.

Raeisi will then address the session.

Due to the conditions regarding the pandemic, the ceremony will end sooner than the ones held for previous presidents.

This item is being updated…

MAH