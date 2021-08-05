Iran to spare no effort to deepen security in region

Pointing to all-out efforts for establishing sustainable peace and security in the region, Raeisi said “We consider conflict and tension is in favor of no party and we will spare no effort to deepen peace and security among regional countries.”

He made the remarks in a Wed. meeting with the visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who arrived in Tehran hours ago to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President.

Raeisi also touched upon potentials for developing bilateral relations between Iran and Armenia, adding Tehran is determined to enhance level of ties.

Pashinyan, for his part, congratulated Raeisi for his election as the Iranian president and hoped for increased bilateral cooperation in the new term. Yerevan is fully ready to expand and strengthen relations with Tehran, he stressed.

Iran-Algeria ties friendly, constructive

Raeisi also held a separate meeting with Aymen Benabderrahmane, Algerian Prime Minister, on Wednesday.

The Iranian President referred to friendly and constructive relations between the two states since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, adding that the priority of his administration is expanding ties with neighbors and Islamic countries.

For his part, Benabderrahmane said that Algeria has given 1.5 martyrs in the fight against colonialism, and hence, the foreign policy of the country is based on defending the oppressed.

He also voiced his country’s determination and interest in boosting trade ties with Iran.

Islamic Republic wants to see a powerful Iraq

President Raeisi said that as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said, the Islamic Republic wants to see a powerful Iraq.

He made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with the visiting Iraqi President Barham Salih who arrived in the Iranian capital this morning to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Raeisi.

Any step taken for increasing Iraq’s power and cutting the hands of foreigners will lead to progress in Iraq, Raeisi said.

In maintaining the territorial integrity and security of Iraq, Iran has spared no effort and has even given the blood of one of its dearest children General Soleimani, he added.

For his part, Salih said that even the eight years of war by dictator Saddam against Iran could not interrupt friendly relations between the two nations.

Pointing to the need for redefining security arrangements in the region, he said that guiding regional developments to the path of stability and security is not possible without the presence of independent Iran and Iraq.

This item will be updated…

