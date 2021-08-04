  1. Politics
Aug 4, 2021, 11:50 AM

Explosion hits military bus in eastern Damascus: Report

Explosion hits military bus in eastern Damascus: Report

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – An explosion hit a military bus in “Mashrou Dummar” area in eastern Damascus early on Wednesday and a number of people were reportedly wounded.

The explosion happened in the bus while it was near the entrance of a heavily fortified Republican Guards in “Mashrou Dummar” area, housing compound in the west of the Syrian capital, Syrian State Official News Agency (SANA) reported.

A source with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named, said at least ten people were wounded.

Explosion hits military bus in eastern Damascus: Report

There have been several attacks this year on army vehicles in eastern Syria by suspected ISIL terrorists who still operate in the sprawling desert area.

Complete information about this explosion has not yet been released.

MA/SANA

News Code 176927
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176927/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News