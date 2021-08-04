Explosion hits military bus in eastern Damascus: Report

The explosion happened in the bus while it was near the entrance of a heavily fortified Republican Guards in “Mashrou Dummar” area, housing compound in the west of the Syrian capital, Syrian State Official News Agency (SANA) reported.

A source with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named, said at least ten people were wounded.

There have been several attacks this year on army vehicles in eastern Syria by suspected ISIL terrorists who still operate in the sprawling desert area.

Complete information about this explosion has not yet been released.

MA/SANA