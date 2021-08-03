Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 2

Aftab:
Leader asks president to discuss minister's call for shutdown
Iran warn US, UK over accusations
Ebtekar:
Any anti-Iran adventurism to receive swift, decisive answer
Ayatollah Khamenei calls on president to discuss health minister's proposal to shut down country
Etemad:
Westerners determined to put more pressure on Iran
Etea'at:
COVID-19 infects 37,189, kills 411 in Iran in a day
Officials from 73 countries to attend Raeisi's inauguration
Ghani calls for Afghan national mobilization against Taliban
Iran:
Iran warns US, UK over any anti-Iran adventurism
Geraei stuns rival, referees by amazing technique
Jam-e Jam:
Reduction of Iran's obligations in line with JCPOA
Javan:
Leader asks National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus to review shutting down country for 2 weeks
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
First, second phase of international conference center in Isfahan inaugurated
Khorasan:
Herat in danger of falling
Kayhan:
Iran to give immediate, decisive response to any anti-Iran adventurism

