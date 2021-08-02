73 countries' officials to attend Raeisi's inauguration

"So far, 115 officials from 73 countries have announced their readiness to attend the inauguration of the president-elect," Mousavi told reporters on Monday.

"The inauguration ceremony will be attended by 10 presidents, 20 speakers of parliament, 11 foreign ministers, 10 other ministers, envoys of presidents, vice presidents, parliamentary delegations, and the heads and officials of 11 international and regional organizations," he added.

"The presidential decree of newly-elect president Ebrahim Raeisi will be endorsed by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in a ceremony tomorrow. President-elect will be sworn in as the next Iranian President on Thursday in a ceremony at Iran's Parliament," the spokesman said.

This item is being updated...

