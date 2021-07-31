Above 1m doses of "Fakra" vaccine to be produced in 3rd phase

As Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said in the third phase a larger number of volunteers will be vaccinated and above one million doses will be produced.

"Fakhra" vaccine is a Covid-19 vaccine produced by the armed forces.

The second phase of its clinical trial was carried out successfully and the report was sent to the Health Ministry.

The first phase of the human test of the vaccine was finished by injection of the vaccine into 135 volunteers in a way that the physical condition of all volunteers who received the "Fakhra" vaccine in the first phase is good and no serious complications were reported.

By the injection of the Vaccine to the son of top Iranian nuclear scientist Martyr Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the first phase of the human test of the vaccine was completed successfully.

