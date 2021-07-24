Iranian students win 6 medals at 2021 Intl. math Olympiad

Iranian math students won six colorful medals at the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad 2021 in Russia and ranked 29th place in the world among 107 countries.

The Iranian team consisted of Sina Azizeddin, Mohammad Reza Badri and Matin Yadollahi, who each received a silver medal, Mehran Talaei Khajehroshanaei, Alireza Rezaeimoghadam and Ilia Mahrooghi each grabbed a bronze medal at the international competitions.

A total of 619 contestants, including 63 females, from 107 countries and regions competed this year at IMO, which awarded 52 gold, 103 silver and 148 bronze medals, and 98 honorable mentions.

In last year’s IMO, Iranian math students won six colorful medals and ranked 18th place in the world among 110 countries.

The Iranian team consisted of Alireza Haghi, who won a gold medal, Ali Mirzaei Anari, Kian Shamsaie and Mohammad Moshtaghifar, who each received a silver medal, Matin Yadollahi, Seyed Reza Hosseini Dolatabadi who won a bronze medal at the international competitions.

The International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) is a mathematical olympiad for pre-college students and is the oldest of the International Science Olympiads. The first IMO was held in Romania in 1959. The International Mathematical Olympiad is one of the most prestigious mathematical competitions in the world.

ZZ/IRN84414198