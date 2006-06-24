Jurassic to offer more sour gas feedstock

The director of Masjed Soleiman Oil and Gas Company added the daily gas production stands at 170 million cu. ft. from five wells within the operation zone.

Gas production from Well 313 may reach 50 million cu. ft. from current 15 million by placing a drilling mast over it for essential repair work.

“To this end, we plan to increase gas production from this 4,000-meter-deep well by injection or pressurizing method after necessary restoration,” said the official, adding the gas is delivered via a 180km pipeline from Masjed Soleiman to Mahshahr Port as the feedstock for the petrochemical complexes in the region.

Masjed Soleiman company is one of five affiliates of National Iranian South Oilfields Company (NISOC), which produces 112,000 bpd of crude on average.

