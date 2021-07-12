Taliban calls on Turkey to leave Afghanistan

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban's spokesman said as a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Turkey must withdraw its forces from Afghanistan in accordance with the agreement signed with the United States on February 29, 2020.

"Turkey is a big Muslim country and Afghanistan has historical relations with it and we hope to have strong and positive relations with it after the formation of the new Islamic government in our country in the future," he said.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan held a trilateral meeting in Antalya in late June, where they issued a joint statement at the conclusion of the meeting.

The three countries to contribute to the peace process in Afghanistan and fight against terrorism in the region.

However, the presence of US troops in Afghanistan has contributed to the growth of terrorism in the country.

