Russian plane with 28 people aboard goes missing in Kamchatka

According to preliminary reports, the aircraft didn't respond in time to a planned communication session, Sputnik reported.

"There are six crew members and 22 passengers (including one child) onboard the An-26 aircraft. A helicopter and troops from the Russian Emergencies Ministry are preparing for a search and rescue operation", a representative of the emergency services said.

Meteorologists noted there was a low cloud cover in the area, but visibility was within normal range.

"All the emergency services were alerted and sent to examine the plane's route. Two helicopters and a special aircraft are investigating the area. Rescue troops are ready to move from Palana to the aircraft's detection point", the regional government said in an official statement.

Per preliminary data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there are 22 passengers on board the aircraft, including one child, and 6 crew members. At the same time, the government of the Kamchatka Territory said there were 6 crew members and 21 passengers on board, including two children under 12 years old.

In the meantime, a criminal case has been initiated over violation of safety rules after the disappearance of the plane.

ZZ/SPUTNIK