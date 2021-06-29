Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 28

Aftab-e Yazd:
Leader hails recent election as ‘epic’
Ebtekar:
Alarm raised for 5th coronavirus wave
Khatbizadeh: No decision yet on extending technical understanding with IAEA
Raeisi inauguration set for Aug. 5
Etemad:
Biden’s aggression against Iraqi armed forces
Ettela’at:
Resistance vows revenge after US bombs PMU positions
Jahangiri: We should take back Iran’s share in oil market
Iran:
Election was an epic: Leader
Scientific progress did not stop during economic war: Rouhani
Javan:
PMU says will take revenge on US
Jomhuri Eslami:
Pakistan’s big confession: We are hosting Taliban
Foreign Ministry Spox: No decision yet on deleting recorded videos of nuclear facilities
Kayhan:
Mr Raeisi revived people’s hope for the judiciary: Leader
Saudi airport, base targeted with ballistic missiles, drones
MAH
Your Comment