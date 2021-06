Concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Dr. Beheshti and 72 of true companions of the Islamic Revolution as well as advent of the Judiciary Week, Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and officials of the judiciary will meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Monday.

