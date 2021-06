Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi made the remarks on Monday, saying that the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian newly-elect president Ebrahim Raeisi will be held on July 3, 2021 in an open session of Iran’s Parliament.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Iran’s presidential election which was held on 18 June, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

