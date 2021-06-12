3rd pres. debate underway with focus on "people's concern"

The seven hopefuls started their final showdown at 17:00 Tehran local time (1230 GMT) which is under at the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIB) located in the north of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Ebrahim Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh, Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Abdol-Nasser Hemmati, and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi are the seven candidates are running in this round of presidential elections in Iran.

The seven contenders discussed “economy” and “politics, culture and society,” as the main themes of the previous two debates.

According to the figures released by election officials, over 59 million Iranians are eligible to vote at 72, 000 polling stations across the country on June 18.

This item is being updated...

