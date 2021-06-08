2nd debate of presidential candidates underway

The second round of the debates between candidates for the Iran 2021 Presidential Election with the focus on cultural, social, and political issues is underway.

According to the Interior Ministry's statement, the names of the seven qualified candidates to run on June 18 presidential elections are as follows:

Ebrahim Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh, Sa’eed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Abdol-Nasser Hemmati, and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

The first round of debates was held on Saturday. The first debate was mainly focused on the subject of the economy.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/