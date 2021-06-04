  1. Politics
Islamic Revolution Leader’s address kicks off

Islamic Revolution Leader’s address kicks off

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is delivering a live speech on the occasion of the 32nd demise anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

The Islamic Republic of a unique initiative set forth by the late Imam Khomeini, praised Ayatollah Khamenei. 

Ill-wishers have always been after animosity with Islamic Establishment, repeating claims that the Islamic Republic is coming close to its end, he added. 

Enemies always make wrong predictions about the future of the Islamic establishment, he said, noting that such abundant predictions for the collapse of the Islamic Republic are unique and cannot be seen for any other government.

This item is being updated…

