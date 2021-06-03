Pres. Rouhani congratulates Italy on ‘National Day’

“Concurrent with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of political relations between Iran and Italy, I cordially congratulate you and Italian people on the occasion of the Italian National Day," the Iranian President said in his message to the Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The longstanding history of political and rich cultural relations, as well as historical friendship between the two countries of Iran and Italy, has always been the best basis for the development of relations within the framework of mutual interests, Rouhani added.

“I am confident that this precious legacy will continue using various capacities and opportunities of cooperation,” he noted.

Iranian President also wished his Italian counterpart health and success and the people of Italy dignity and felicity.

MA/IRN84353684