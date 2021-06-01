Pakistani embassy denies visa ban for Iranian students

An official at the Pakistani embassy told IRNA news agency on Tuesday that visas had been issued to applicants as of today, adding that "there was no problem in that regard."

The official, meanwhile, said that there coronavirus-related restrictions in place on travels between Iran and Pakistan, adding that the bans will naturally be lifted when the health officials decide to do so.

"So far, however, there has been no pause in the visa issuance for applicants."

Earlier, some reports said that there was a pause in issuing visas to travel to Pakistan for students.

