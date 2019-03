Written by French playwright Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt, the theater stars Behzad Farahini.

Kushk Jalali has been directed plays in Germany for many years and has recently returned home to stage the play.

He previously traveled to Iran to participate in the Fajr theater festivals.

Kushk Jalali’s plays like “Sausage and Mustard Gas” and “Road” have been staged in Iran and Germany .

NM/KK

END