Iran to dispiatch knowledge-based delegation to Armenia

In line with the development of Iranian knowledge-based products in global markets, the Department for International Interactions of the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Affairs is to dispatch a delegation comprised of the representative of Iranian knowledge-based companies to Armenia.

The delegation is to be led by the head of the named department to expand Iran-Armenia ties in this sector.

The delegation will visit Armenia from June 28 to July 1.

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to attend the second meeting between their Armenian counterparts, hold a meeting with the economic officials of Armenia, and will also pay a visit to the industrial infrastructure of that country.

The Armenian market has a high capacity for receiving Iranian knowledge-based and creative companies, and trade exchanges with Armenia can play an effective role in the development of bilateral relations.

Back in mid-February 2021, Iran dispatched its technological delegation, comprised of representatives of 30 Iranian knowledge-based companies to Armenia.

