Agricultural products exports to hit $2b this year

The agricultural sector’s share in the gross national product (GNP) stands at 15 percent and in the employment sector it is about 20 percent, Sadeq Khalilian said speaking to an educational conference on agricultural development.

Some 92 percent of the food requirements of the nation is provided inside the country which is an advantage, he said adding, however, this does not mean that the strategy of the agricultural sector is only based on the replacement of the imports with domestically manufactured products. The main policy followed by the Ministry of the Agricultural Jihad is based on a combination of the exports development and imports replacement measures.

Indifference to the increase in the capital and investment hinders materialization of the objectives of Iran’s 20-Year Outlook Plan in the agricultural sector, he asserted.

“With the least amount of the capital we would be able to create the most job opportunities in the agricultural sector,” he maintained adding, “in addition to the people employed in the sector, we have the potential to employ 1.5 million more people in the industry.”

