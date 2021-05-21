Covid-19 update: 200 death, 11,250 new cases in past 24hrs

The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 200 people in Iran over the past 24 hours, while 11,250 new cases have been reported in the country, a statement by the Iranian health ministry said on Friday.

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian health officials on Friday, so far a total of 78,194 Iranians have died of coronavirus, while 2,304,824 people have recovered.

The total number of cases of the disease stands at 2,815,882.

As many as 18,683,814 tests have been carried out in Iran so far, according to the figures, and 2,422,765 people have received the first doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccines. Meanwhile, 445,201 have been injected with the second doses.

