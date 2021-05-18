Zionist regime continues air raids as day breaks

Explosions were heard and balls of fire and plumes of smoke were seen rising from several buildings in Gaza City, Al-Jazeera reported.

UN says tens of thousands of Gaza residents displaced

The United Nations says more than 38,000 Palestinians living in Gaza have been displaced by Israeli bombardment.

According to the report, this figure also includes the 25,000 people whose homes were completely destroyed by the Israeli bombing.

At least 212 martyred in Zionist attacks on Gaza

At least 212 people in Gaza have now been killed, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said, including 61 children and 36 women.

The Zionist regime launched another series of air raids on the Gaza Strip on Monday after Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks on the Palestinian enclave would rage on.

Explosions rocked Gaza City from north to south as Israeli fighter jets hit homes, clinics and government buildings.

The Zionist regime killed a top commander of the Islamic Jihad armed group, Hussam Abu Harbeed.

Major infrastructure damaged across Gaza Strip

Gaza’s Ministry of Health launched an appeal for help as it is struggling to respond to the large numbers of injured people seeking hospital treatment across the territory, Al-Jazeera's correspondent reported.

Major infrastructure – including electricity and water supplies – has also been damaged in the continuing Israeli bombardment, he said.

“The municipality said that they have been receiving hundreds of phone calls from people looking for some water because the main pipe supplies of water have been damaged,” he added.

