Palestinian Resistance targets Ofakim in occupied lands

Huge fire rages at Zionists gas rig near Haifa

Released footages from the occupied city of Haifa show that a gas platform belonging to the Zionist regime has caught fire.

A huge fire broke out at an alleged natural gas rig near the city of Haifa on Monday evening, according to videos shared by users on Twitter.

The Zionist media first tried to portray the incident as normal, claiming that a torch was releasing gas. This is while the residents of the coastal part of Haifa had never seen such large flames and this attracted their attention.

After the claim, the Zionist media admitted that the incident was unusual, saying that a technical malfunction had caused the fire.

Users in Twitter shared video reportedly depicting the fire at either the Leviathan or the Tamar gas platform, located on the Mediterranean Sea, near the Haifa coast. No official comment has followed the reports.

General strike across Palestinian cities in full swing

Shops were shuttered across cities in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Israeli cities as Palestinians observed a general strike to protest Israel’s bombardment of the enclave, Al-Jazeera reported.

The strike, which is supported from both Hamas and Fatah led to the suspension of all economic activity and the closure of educational institutions.

“It’s the first time in decades that we see Palestinians across the political divide to take part in such a general strike,” said Al Jazeera’s correspondent, reporting from Ramallah.

Zionists martyr young Palestinian near Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil

Zionist forces shot and killed a young Palestinian man near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil, West Bank.

According to the Shehab news agency, the Zionist regime claimed that the young Palestinian intended to carry out an operation with a cold weapon.

Simultaneously with the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Zionist forces are suppressing the Palestinians in different parts of the West Bank, as in the past.

Zionist military says it downed UAV near Jordan border

The Israeli Ministry of War announced the downing of a drone that had entered Jordan from the north of the occupied territories.

According to the Times of Israel, as reported by the Israeli army, the drone was moving towards the area of "Beit She'an" in the north of the occupied territories, which was targeted and shot down by the Israeli army.

According to the report, despite the fact that the drone was moving from Jordan to the border of occupied Palestine, its main source is still unknown and no details have been released.

Zionist regime continues air raids as day breaks

The Zionist regime continued its air raids on Gaza as day broke on Tuesday.

Explosions were heard and balls of fire and plumes of smoke were seen rising from several buildings in Gaza City, Al-Jazeera reported.

UN says tens of thousands of Gaza residents displaced

The United Nations says more than ۳۸,۰۰۰ Palestinians living in Gaza have been displaced by Israeli bombardment.

More than ۳۸,۰۰۰ Palestinians living in Gaza have been displaced and are seeking to stay in UNRWA schools, Al-Jazeera reported, quoting the United Nations.

According to the report, this figure also includes the ۲۵,۰۰۰ people whose homes were completely destroyed by the Israeli bombing.

At least ۲۱۲ martyred in Zionist attacks on Gaza

At least ۲۱۲ people in Gaza have now been killed, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said, including ۶۱ children and ۳۶ women.

The Zionist regime launched another series of air raids on the Gaza Strip on Monday after Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks on the Palestinian enclave would rage on.

Explosions rocked Gaza City from north to south as Israeli fighter jets hit homes, clinics and government buildings.

The Zionist regime killed a top commander of the Islamic Jihad armed group, Hussam Abu Harbeed.

At least ۲۱۲ people, including ۶۱ children, have been killed in Gaza since the latest violence began more than a week ago. Some ۱,۵۰۰ Palestinians were also wounded, Al-Jazeera reported.

Major infrastructure damaged across Gaza Strip

Gaza’s Ministry of Health launched an appeal for help as it is struggling to respond to the large numbers of injured people seeking hospital treatment across the territory, Al-Jazeera's correspondent reported.

Major infrastructure – including electricity and water supplies – has also been damaged in the continuing Israeli bombardment, he said.

“The municipality said that they have been receiving hundreds of phone calls from people looking for some water because the main pipe supplies of water have been damaged,” he added.

