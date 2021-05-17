Iran warns of Zionists goals for creating regional insecurity

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran calls on intl. org. to end unacceptable neutrality towards aggressors

Referring to the recent developments in the occupied territories and the shameful crimes of the occupying regime in Quds, Khatibzadeh said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the new round of brutal aggression by the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of Palestine and the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of civilians, including women and children, and the destruction of many residential buildings."

He stressed that these actions are a clear sign of violations of human rights, humanitarian and international law.

"Unfortunately, thanks to the shameless support of some Western countries, we see that the Zionist regime's aggression has increased. Therefore, the Palestinian people, who are fighting to regain all their rights, have an inherent and natural right to defend themselves," the spokesman added, saying, "As long as the steadfast nation of Palestine achieves all its rights over the entire land of Palestine, legitimate resistance is the only way to counter the aggression and occupation of this regime."

Khatibzadeh went on to say, "Reclamation of Palestinian rights are not just an Arab-Islamic issue, but a global responsibility. The Islamic Republic of Iran - along with the Islamic nations and all the free nations of the world that are committed to defending the oppressed - stands by the heroic people of Palestine."

"Iran calls on governments and international responsible organizations to end their unacceptable neutrality towards the aggressor," he stressed.

The FM spokesman highlighted, "We also call on Muslim nations, organizations and governments, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to stand with the oppressed and defenseless people of Palestine on a united front against the blatant aggression and terrorist acts of the Zionist army."

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the criminal actions of the occupying regime in Quds are a crime against humanity and should be recognized as genocide and a crime against humanity, he added.

"In addition, we warn the international community that the Zionist regime is trying to achieve sinister and dangerous goals by trying to create insecurity and instability throughout the region, which will ultimately threaten world peace and security," Khatibzadeh noted. "In this regard, we call on the UN Security Council to fulfill its inherent mission and duty and not to allow the rights of the Palestinian people to be violated by the occupying regime by pressuring the Israeli regime to end its aggression and terrorist operations immediately."

"The only just solution to the Palestinian question is to hold a referendum with the participation of all true Palestinians, Muslims, Christians and Jews, for the right to self-determination," he stressed.

There is no initial agreement in Vienna talks

Answering a question about the preliminary agreement between Iran and the P4+1, Khatibzadeh said, "The talks go on. There is no initial agreement and no agreement is made unless everything is agreed upon."

"What is happening in Vienna is the continuation of technical talks in the three working groups on nuclear issues, the lifting of sanctions and executive arrangements," he added. "We insist on our positions within the framework of the policy of the Establishment."

While we do not want the talks to become protracted, we certainly do not want an agreement to be reached that is not within the framework of the Establishment's policies and executive instructions.

Middle East Eye's claim on Iran not true

Rejecting Middle East Eye's claim that Iran has asked for help in selling oil and circumventing US sanctions in talks with Saudi Arabia, FM spokesman said, "It is not true, and our talks with Saudi Arabia on bilateral and international issues are being pursued, and this news is not true."

