Zionists cary out extensive, successive attacks on Gaza

The Zionist artillery shelled positions east of Khan Yunis and the Bureij and Maghazi camps, according to Al Jazeera.

Al-Jazeera also reported that an Israeli warplane bombed a house in the Sabra neighborhood in the southern Gaza Strip and another in the Rafah area.

Al-Mayadin news agency also reported that the Zionist regime has attacked a house in the Shati camp in Gaza.

The Zionist regime's air bombardment on Monday was “heavier, on a wider area and lasting longer” than the raids on Sunday in which 42 Palestinians were killed.

Palestinian Resistance attacks Beersheba, Ashkelon with rockets

Al-Qassam Brigades once again fired rockets at Beersheba and Ashkelon on early Monday morning.

In a statement, Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing called the rocket attacks in response to the Zionist regime's attacks on civilians on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Zionist military launched new raids on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, just hours after Benjamin Netanyahu said an end to hostilities was not imminent.

The Israeli regime’s bombardment of Gaza entered its eighth consecutive day after raids on Sunday killed at least 42 Palestinians, wounded dozens more and flattened at least two residential buildings.

At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago.

