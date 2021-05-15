University of Shahrekord sings MoU with French university

The agreement will ease the exchange of professors and students, implementation of joint research projects, facilitation of the process of granting study opportunities, and exchange of library resources between the two sides.

The University of Shahrekord has already signed international agreements with 13 universities across the world, such as the Carleton University of Canada, the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, the University of Hamburg, the University of Extremadura in Spain and etc.

The University of Rennes is now the 14th international counterpart of the Shahrekord University.

The Rennes 1 University is a public university located in the city of Rennes, France. It is under the Academy of Rennes. It specializes in science, technology, law, economics, management, and philosophy.

