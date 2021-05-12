Zionist regime bombs Gaza Strip once again

Zionist fighters also targeted a civilian vehicle in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. The initial reports indicate that one person killed in this regard, Al-Mayadeen reported.

In the new Israeli airstrike, targets in the northwest and northeast of Gaza have been bombed.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the Zionist regime fired three missiles at the northeastern region of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Zionist media reported that a missile had been fired from Gaza towards occupied territories and that sirens went off warning of rocket attacks at Zionist settlements near Gaza.

Palestinian sources also reported the attack of a Zionist regime drone on a civilian vehicle in the Gaza Strip and the martyrdom of several Palestinians.

Zionist regime rejects UN proposal for ceasefire

A Palestinian source said that the Zionist regime had rejected the UN envoy's proposal for a ceasefire.

The Palestinian source said today that Special Representative to the Middle East Peace ProcessTor Wennesland had offered a ceasefire to the Zionist regime and Hamas, but Tel Aviv did not accept it.

According to the Arab 48 website, the Palestinian source, who did not want to be named, said that Hamas had also rejected the UN envoy's request because the Zionist regime had not accepted the ceasefire plan.

According to the source, Wennesland has proposed an immediate ceasefire plan, saying that if the conflict does not stop, the situation will turn into a full-scale war.

Tel Aviv Security Cabinet to hold another emergency meeting

The Zionist regime's security cabinet once again will hold an emergency meeting to review the situation in the Gaza Strip and the clashes with Palestinian Resistance groups.

New and widespread attacks by Palestinian resistance groups on Tel Aviv in the Gaza Strip have prompted the Zionist regime to hold another security cabinet meeting.

Zionist media reported today that the Israeli security cabinet will meet at 9 p.m. (local time) to discuss various plans for the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli War Minister Bani Gantz also declared a state of emergency in the city of Lod, which is witnessing widespread protests and demonstrations by the Palestinians against the Zionist occupation.

Zionist fighters bomb governmental buildings in Gaza

The Zionist regime's warplanes bombed Palestinian infrastructure, headquarters and governmental buildings in the Gaza Strip this morning.

Palestinian Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad Al-Bazm in Gaza said Zionist fighters had bombed and destroyed all police buildings in the Gaza Strip and the headquarters of the Internal Security Organization at a site known as "Arafat".

He explained that the site, which was targeted by Israeli airstrikes, houses police buildings, the Interior Ministry, Intelligence Ministry, passport offices, the education and security services, and police colleges and training centers.

The Palestinian Interior Ministry spokesman added that Israeli warplanes had attacked Khan Yunis province in the southern Gaza Strip more than 50 times, targeting all government facilities, injuring dozens of women and children.

Zionist fighters also targeted empty Palestinian resistance bases and equipment in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Resistance fire 100 rockets at occupied lands

Saraya al-Quds, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement announced today that it had targeted the cities of Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Beersheba and Sderot with 100 missiles at 5 a.m. (local time).

According to Palestine Today, Saraya al-Quds added that it did so in response to the Zionist regime's attack on residential houses.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, also announced that it had fired 210 missiles at the occupied Palestinian cities this morning in response to the Zionist regime's attacks.

According to Israeli Channel 13 television, Resistance forces in the Gaza Strip have fired about 1,000 rockets and missiles at various cities in occupied Palestine over the past three days.

According to the Wafa News Agency, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of martyrs of the Israeli regime's attack on the Gaza Strip has reached 35, including 12 children and 3 women. The number of injured has also reached 233.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

