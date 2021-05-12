Palestinian Resistance fire 100 rockets at occupied lands

Saraya al-Quds, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement announced today that it had targeted the cities of Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Beersheba and Sderot with 100 missiles at 5 a.m. (local time).

According to Palestine Today, Saraya al-Quds added that it did so in response to the Zionist regime's attack on residential houses.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, also announced that it had fired 210 missiles at the occupied Palestinian cities this morning in response to the Zionist regime's attacks.

According to Israeli Channel 13 television, Resistance forces in the Gaza Strip have fired about 1,000 rockets and missiles at various cities in occupied Palestine over the past three days.

According to the Wafa News Agency, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of martyrs of the Israeli regime's attack on the Gaza Strip has reached 35, including 12 children and 3 women. The number of injured has also reached 233.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/