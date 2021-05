Zionist army calls in 5,000 reserve forces

The Zionist regime's War Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday ordered the continuation of the aggressive attacks on the Gaza Strip.

According to Sky News, instructions were issued for the Israeli army to continue its attacks on the Gaza Strip, following Gantz today's meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu and other security officials.

Gantz also allowed the regime's Department of Homeland Security to call in 5,000 of its reserve forces to deal with Palestinian protesters in various parts of the occupied territories.

The Zionist media also reported that the regime's army is strengthening its position around the Gaza Strip and there is also the possibility of launching ground operations against Palestinian resistance groups.

Despite Tel Aviv's claims of targeting Resistance positions in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources reported that Israeli fighter jets targeted a house in Gaza.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli planes targeted a house in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza. Preliminary reports indicate that three people, including a child, were injured in the attack.

The Shehab news agency also confirmed the report, saying that the attack took place in the center of the Gaza Strip, injuring three people.

Moments later, the Shehab news agency reported that the death toll had risen, with two people killed and eight others injured in the attack.

Palestinian sources reported that after several rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Zionist settlements, sirens went off warning of rocket attacks in those settlements. The Israeli army also confirmed the news media report in short statements.

Al-Jazeera reported, quoting its correspondent, that Resistance groups fired new several rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Zionism settlements.

The Zionist website Wala, meanwhile, reported that dozens of settlers had fled their homes due to heavy rocket fire by Resistance groups.

Simultaneously with the Israeli Prime Minister's security meeting with military officials, the number of Zionists wounded in the rocket fire by Resistance groups against the town of Ashkelon increased to 26.

Israeli media also reported that the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding an emergency meeting with security and military officials.

The meeting is attended by senior military and security officials, including War Minister Benny Gantz, Chief of General Staff Aviv Kochavii, and the Zionist regime's internal security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

A Sky News correspondent in Occupied Palestine also reported that Tel Aviv had decided to temporarily suspend trains between Ashkelon, Beersheba, Sderot and other Zionist settlements. He also reported that the Israeli army is deploying more artillery teams around the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army announced that more than 250 rockets and missiles had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards the occupied territories.

A statement issued by the Israeli army claimed that the regime's fighter jets, helicopters and artillery had repeatedly targeted more than 130 positions in the Gaza Strip. The Zionist regime claimed that these targets belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

"This is an unusual figure that shows Hamas' readiness," the Israeli military said in a statement, noting that more than 250 rockets and missiles had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards the occupied territories.

Earlier, the Al-Jazeera news channel reported that about 150 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Zionist settlements as of 6 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, Zionist media have reported that the Zionist regime's prime minister is holding a meeting with Israeli military and security officials at the headquarters of the Ministry of War.

The Israeli army said in a statement that in response to the firing of the 150 rockets, all options are on the table, including a ground attack.

The Israeli air force carried out several airstrikes in the area after firing these rockets from Gaza Strip. The attacks killed 20 people, including 9 children. Some 65 people were injured in the attacks as well.

A spokesman for the Qassam Brigades also warned on Tuesday morning that the Zionist regime would have to wait for new attacks if the siege did not end in two hours.

The Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza has said in a statement that it is time to settle accounts with the Israeli regime. The statement stressed that the Resistance groups have done their utmost to defend the Palestinian people and will not leave them alone under any circumstances.

The Hamas Resistance movement announced on Tuesday morning [around 5:23 Tehran time] that the group had suspended its large-scale attack on the Zionist regime due to the withdrawal of Israeli police from the Al-Aqsa Mosque before the deadline.

After the rocket attack by Palestinian Resistance groups on Israeli army positions in occupied Quds and Zionist settlements around the Gaza Strip, the Zionists targeted civilians with mortar shells in parts of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Aqsa Mosque and surrounding areas in Quds have been the scene of intense attacks by Zionist military forces in recent days in line with the Zionist regime's plans to Judaize Quds.

