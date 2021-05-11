Over 250 rockets fired from Gaza towards occupied lands

The Israeli army announced that more than 250 rockets and missiles had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards the occupied territories.

A statement issued by the Israeli army claimed that the regime's fighter jets, helicopters and artillery had repeatedly targeted more than 130 positions in the Gaza Strip. The Zionist regime claimed that these targets belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

"This is an unusual figure that shows Hamas' readiness," the Israeli military said in a statement, noting that more than 250 rockets and missiles had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards the occupied territories.

Earlier, the Al-Jazeera news channel reported that about 150 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Zionist settlements as of 6 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, Zionist media have reported that the Zionist regime's prime minister is holding a meeting with Israeli military and security officials at the headquarters of the Ministry of War.

The Israeli army said in a statement that in response to the firing of the 150 rockets, all options are on the table, including a ground attack.

The Israeli air force carried out several airstrikes in the area after firing these rockets from Gaza Strip. The attacks killed 20 people, including 9 children. Some 65 people were injured in the attacks as well.

A spokesman for the Qassam Brigades also warned on Tuesday morning that the Zionist regime would have to wait for new attacks if the siege did not end in two hours.

The Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza has said in a statement that it is time to settle accounts with the Israeli regime. The statement stressed that the Resistance groups have done their utmost to defend the Palestinian people and will not leave them alone under any circumstances.

The Hamas Resistance movement announced on Tuesday morning [around 5:23 Tehran time] that the group had suspended its large-scale attack on the Zionist regime due to the withdrawal of Israeli police from the Al-Aqsa Mosque before the deadline.

After the rocket attack by Palestinian Resistance groups on Israeli army positions in occupied Quds and Zionist settlements around the Gaza Strip, the Zionists targeted civilians with mortar shells in parts of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Aqsa Mosque and surrounding areas in Quds have been the scene of intense attacks by Zionist military forces in recent days in line with the Zionist regime's plans to Judaize Quds.

ZZ/FNA14000221000021/14000221000108