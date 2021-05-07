Hezbollah leader delivers speech on Intl. Quds Day

International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, is marked by people globally. The day was designated by Late Leader Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and the Israeli regime.

This is the second time that the secretary-general of the Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah is speaking on the occasion after his speech on Wednesday.

During the Wednesday speech, Nasrallah praised Late Imam Khomeini for designating the Quds Day, stressing that liberation of holy Quds is closer than ever.

This item is being updated...