Intelligence forces dismantle hostile group in NW Iran

The East Azarbaijan intelligence department in a Saturday statement announced that the intelligence forces identified and dismantled a rancorous group of 'Haboot-e Iran'.

According to this announcement, 'Haboot-e Iran' is a group established in January 2018 in order to use the capacity of various subversive groups and exploit the livelihood problems of the people to achieve its goals to overthrow the Iranian establishment.

The main supporters of this group were the Western governments and Saudi Arabi-backed groups, adds the statement.

TOP PHOTO: Training of Iran's Police special unit (NOPO) in Qom in Sep. 2019 (Mehdi Bakhshi / Mehr News Agency)

