IPHRC welcome's Iran's human rights suggestions

IPHRC, which is an independent body of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held its 7th meeting online hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The participants discussed women's human rights, children's rights, development rights, combating Islamophobia as well as the human rights situation of Muslim minorities in non-member countries, the situation of Muslims in Myanmar, in the Central African Republic, in Europe, and in the United States. They also conferred on the functioning of the OIC human rights watchdog in Jammu and Kashmir.

As Iran's representative at the event Hossein Rezvani said on Sun., Iran put forward seven suggestions on various sectors including holding a one-day seminar in Tehran to introduce the facilities, infrastructure, and outstanding achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of artificial limb production and making Iran a regional hub for manufacturing such products.

The other six proposals focussed on women's rights, the need to confront Islamophobia, strong condemnation of the inhumane acts of the occupying regime and systematic violation of Palestinian rights, and etc.

Back in November 2020, Iran's representative was elected as a member of the IPHRC during the 47th meeting of foreign ministers of the OIC in Niamey, Niger.

The Independent and Permanent Commission of Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is an independent expert body of the organization with advisory capacity, whose existence was approved in 2011 during the 11th Summit of the Heads of Islamic Countries and started work in 2017.

The commission is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

