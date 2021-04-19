Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran always welcoming talks with Saudi Arabia

"We also saw these published media and press reports. Contradictory quotes have been published," said Khatibzadeh said about the Iran-Saudi talks in Baghdad.

"Iran has always welcomed the talks with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considered it in the interest of the people of the two countries and regional peace and stability, and this will continue," he added.

Iran-Russia cooperation document is automatically renewed

Referring to the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Iran and the non-signing of a comprehensive cooperation document between Tehran and Moscow, Khatibzadeh said, "Two parallel documents are being completed. What is considered as a document of cooperation between the two countries is renewed every five years, which ended in April this year, and it is automatically renewed according to its contents."

"This document is valid, but we are working on a comprehensive cooperation document that was also discussed during this trip," he added, saying, "This document is being followed up and will be signed at an appropriate time."

"During the visit, a document on cultural cooperation was signed, which has been under consultation between the two countries for a long time," the spokesman noted.

Vienna talks on right track

He also pointed to the Vienna talks, saying, "What is happening in Vienna is technical talks to lift US sanctions and return the United States to its obligations under the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231."

"Progress has been made, but that does not mean resolving disputes," Khatibzadeh said.

"We are at a difficult and complicated stage, but based on the Leader's stances, we seek to ensure the interests of the people and think that the talks are on the right track" he added.

"Consultations will be easier if the United States decides to move away from Trump's failed legacy and live up to its commitments," the Iranian diplomat highlighted.

