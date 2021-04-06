Iranian ship reportedly hit by missile attack in Red Sea

The strike reportedly took place near Yemen, according to the source.
The reported incident comes amid a growing list of back-and-forth accusations by Iran and Israeli regime of attacks on one another's vessels throughout the region.
TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) -A Zionist source claimed that unconfirmed reports say that an Iranian-flagged ship, Saviz, has been targeted in a missile strike in the Red Sea on Tuesday.
